Milwaukee community members clean up elderly neighbor's home, prepare it for repairs

MILWAUKEE — At least a dozen volunteers donated their time and handiwork on Saturday to help an elderly woman living with a disability clean her residence.

Alderwoman Sharlen Moore, Alderman Russell Stamper II, AARP Wisconsin and other groups and community members came together to help Laurinda Cole.

According to a release from the City of Milwaukee, Cole was recently awarded a grant through the city's Compliance Loan Program, which will help her make repairs necessary to address code violations on her property.

Before these repairs could be made, Cole had to cleanup various parts of her home at 1512 N. 39th St.

According to the release, Cole reached out to the Milwaukee Common Council for help, and they came out in full force to support her.

Sharlen Moore City of Milwaukee Alderwoman Sharlen Moore (front) and volunteers that helped clean Laurinda Cole's home on Saturday

"Our job at the city is to support residents in need," members of the common council said.

"When Miss Cole reached out because she needed assistance to move forward with her Compliance Loan Program award, we knew agencies and resources were willing and ready to help, and the response to lend a hand exceeded our highest expectations."

Volunteers helped clean from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 8.

