Milwaukee community clebrates Sharon Dixon's legacy with fundraiser at La Cage

MILWAUKEE — A special event Sunday at La Cage honors a local woman’s lasting legacy in Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community. The fundraiser, held to mark the end of Women's History Month, celebrates Sharon Dixon's decades of hard work creating safe spaces for people to express themselves freely. Sharon’s efforts have impacted countless lives, and today, the community gathered to show their appreciation.

Michail Takach, Chair of the LGBTQ History Project, described Sharon as "a woman who was tough as nails with a heart of gold."

Fifty years ago, Sharon and her partner JoAnn Kilsdonk opened the Sugar Shack on National Avenue. At a time when most lesbian bars were male-owned, Sharon's vision was revolutionary: to create a safe, supportive space where women could truly be themselves.

Michail explained, “You have to remember, in 1975, if women were found out to be lesbian, they could be fired from their jobs, evicted, or even lose custody of their children.”

The Sugar Shack was just the beginning. Sharon later founded other iconic spots like Kathy’s Nut Hut, Fannies, and ran Studio 200.

Known for her compassion, Sharon was always ready to lend a hand, whether to unhoused youth, survivors of abuse, or struggling mothers, Michail shared.

"Sharon was a 14-year-old runaway. She came to Milwaukee with nothing, and over the years, she touched thousands and thousands of lives just by being herself," he said.

After a lifetime of giving, Sharon faced a tough period when she became unhoused. But thanks to her former employees and the support of the LGBTQ+ community, she now has stable housing and medical care. Michail noted, “The community wanted to give back to Sharon, and they’re literally putting on a show in the spirit of the old Fannie Fest that Sharon used to host.”

David Wolz, owner of La Cage, was excited when the community approached him about hosting the event. "They said, 'Can we do this show?' I said, 'Hell yes!'" The fundraiser features a cabaret show, drag performances, dancing, and live music. Performers and La Cage have generously donated their time and venue, ensuring that all proceeds will go to Sharon.

David shared, “It’s heartwarming. We’ve had a lot of challenges in our community in the past few years, with COVID and the closing of our bars. Fifteen to twenty years ago, gays and lesbians weren’t welcome in many places. Sharon provided a space where people could meet, congregate, get to know each other, and celebrate life.”

The event at La Cage serves as a powerful reminder of Sharon’s immense contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and closes out Women’s History Month by celebrating a true living legend.

