MILWAUKEE, Wis. — In the heart of the community, the annual Kwanzaa celebration brought together neighbors, families, and creatives to honor African heritage and culture. The event, held at the Sherman Phoenix, was alive with vibrant African music, delicious food, and meaningful reflections on the principles that shape Kwanzaa.

Venice Williams, the curator of the celebration, emphasized the importance of Kujichagulia, one of Kwanzaa’s seven principles.

“Kujichagulia has always been my favorite principle,” Williams said with a warm smile. “It is Swahili for self-determination. It’s about reflecting on where you’ve been in this current year and envisioning where you’re headed in the year to come.”

TMJ4 Venice Williams - Event Organizer





Williams, who owns a shop at the Sherman Phoenix, has been instrumental in organizing the event. Her dedication to preserving and sharing African traditions was evident in every detail of the celebration.

Families at the event immersed themselves in the culture, enjoying traditional African food, browsing local vendors, and participating in hands-on arts and crafts activities. One of the highlights was creating DIY African-inspired jewelry, led by artist and entrepreneur Pamela McCreary.

Watch: Community celebrates Kujichagulia, honoring self-determination during Kwanzaa

Milwaukee Community celebrates Kujichagulia, honoring self-determination during Kwanzaa

“We’re making African-inspired necklaces out of paper plates,” McCreary explained, demonstrating the craft to a circle of eager participants.

TMJ4 Pamela McCreary - Artist/Entrepreneur



McCreary, the owner of the brand At Peace, uses her art to help people find their inner tranquility. She shared her perspective on the unique spirit of Kwanzaa.

“Christmas has gotten so commercial — it’s all about presents and gifts,” McCreary said. “But Kwanzaa is different. It’s more personal. It’s about people, family, community, and fellowship.”

TMJ4 My Kawanzaa Art inspired by African Zulu Beads



After creating my own piece of wearable art, I spoke with local historian Tony Courtney, affectionately known in the community as “Mr. Courtney.” For over four decades, Courtney has been celebrating Kwanzaa and educating others about its significance.

“Kwanzaa celebrates what we call The Nguzo Saba — the seven principles of Kwanzaa,” Courtney said, holding up a booklet filled with colorful illustrations and thoughtful explanations. “Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.”

TMJ4 LOCAL FAMILIES CREATE ART FOR KWANZAA

Courtney explained the symbolism behind Kwanzaa’s iconic candles. “The black candle represents the people, the red symbolizes the blood we’ve shed, and the green stands for the land,” he said.

As the event carried into the evening, Williams reflected on the strength and beauty of her community.

TMJ4 Local Artist Paints DIY Jewelry



“We’re a beautiful people. We’re strong. We’re resilient. And we are only getting started,” she said passionately.

The Kwanzaa celebration continues until 7 p.m. Dec. 27, inviting everyone to experience the warmth, culture, and unity of this cherished tradition.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip