Milwaukee Common Council wants answers on ballot shortages at polling locations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council wants the local election commission to provide answers regarding the ballot shortages that affected numerous polling locations during Tuesday's spring general election.

The Council members said their constituents need to know why there weren't enough ballots for such a high-profile election.

Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt authored a communication file to have Paulina Gutierrez, executive director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, address the Judiciary and Legislation Committee.

"We look forward to finding out more about how this could have happened," the Council members said in a press release. "We knew about this election for several months and we knew it would be a high-interest election, so why didn't we have enough ballots?"

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on April 14 in room 301-B at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St. It will be streamed live at www.city.milwaukee.gov/citychannel.

