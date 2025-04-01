'Historic' voter turnout leads to Milwaukee ballot shortages

Some Milwaukee polling places are running low on ballots due to an "historic turnout" for a spring election, according to Melissa Howard of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

TMJ4 has received several calls from voters saying their polling places are low on ballots.

Howard said the commission is aware of the issue and is in the process of replenishing the ballots. She also said ExpressVote machines — the machines used in early voting — are available at each location.

Howard noted that voters should remain in line. As long as a voter is in line by 8 p.m., they cannot be turned away.

For more information, voters can call the election line at 414-286-VOTE.

