Milwaukee Common Council reaffirms support for LGBTQ+ community on International Transgender Day of Visibility

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Common Council released a joint statement on Monday, announcing their proud recognition and celebration of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Today, we honor the achievements, resilience, and contributions of transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse individuals while reaffirming our commitment to inclusivity and equality,” the City of Milwaukee Common Council said in the joint statement.

International Transgender Day of Visibilityis a "time to uplift and empower transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive people, acknowledging both their successes and the ongoing challenges they face," according to the release.

“We recognize that discrimination, misinformation, and violence continue to impact transgender and non-binary communities worldwide. While we celebrate those who can live openly, we also stand with those who may not yet feel safe to do so,” the statement added.

Armando Franca/AP An attendee carries a Transgender flag during a march to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

International Transgender Day of Visibility comes the same month a Milwaukee man was charged in the death of transgender woman Amyri Dior.

It also comes as, in recent years, multiple Black transgender women have been killed in Milwaukee County. Names like Cashay Henderson and Regina "Mya" Allen are now forever linked to the growing violence against the trans community.

On the national front, President Donald Trump used the debate over transgender people's access to sports and bathrooms to energize voters and sway undecideds. In his first months back in office, Trump has pushed the issue further, removing references to transgender people from government websites and passports, and attempting to exclude them from the military.

“In the City of Milwaukee, we believe in fostering a workplace and community where everyone is seen, respected, and supported. As allies, advocacy must be more than a statement—it must be action,” the statement added. “That means standing against hate, misinformation, and policies that harm transgender and non-binary people while amplifying their voices and experiences.”

The statement ended with the Common Council underlining their support for transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse colleagues, and calling on allies to continue advocating.

Milwaukee Common Council Alderman Peter Burgelis, Community Advocate Sevyn, Black Pride Milwaukee Founder Matt Hogans, Diverse & Resilient President and CEO Chris Allen, and Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa at Milwaukee City Hall Monday morning

“We encourage you to continue learning, advocating, and taking meaningful steps toward equity and inclusion. Together, we can create a world where everyone has the freedom and safety to live as their authentic selves.”

Milwaukee’s LGBT Community Center hosted a Makers Market on March 29 to promote local LGBT creators.

To learn more about the center and its resources for the LGBT community in the greater Milwaukee area, click here.

