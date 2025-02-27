Community calls for justice after Amyri Dior's tragic death

MILWAUKEE — The recent killing of 23-year-old Amyri Dior has reignited calls for action against violence targeting Black transgender individuals. Community leaders say this isn't just a single loss—it’s part of a troubling pattern that continues to impact Milwaukee’s trans community.

At the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, local leaders gathered to discuss ways to collaborate moving forward, addressing the growing violence and what can be done to protect transgender people.

The sense of urgency was clear, as those in attendance worked in small groups to tackle priorities of the LGBT communities represented.

Amyri Dior, a young Black transgender woman, was shot and killed last week near 95th Street and Brown Deer Road, according to her family and friends. They remember her as a loving soul whose life ended far too soon. But for Milwaukee’s LGBT community, her death is more than just a tragedy—it is another painful reminder of an ongoing problem.

“There are lives under attack, and it’s very blatant that they are under attack,” said Matt Hogans, a leader with Black Pride MKE.

In recent years, multiple Black transgender women have been killed in Milwaukee County. Names like Cashay Henderson and Regina "Mya" Allen are now forever linked to the growing violence against the trans community.

“There hasn’t been much said, and it’s upsetting, especially to the trans community. We will be following the marching orders of our trans family to help them during this time,” Hogans added.

He added that some in the community are afraid to speak up, but groups like Black Pride MKE and the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center are working to change that. Even before Amyri’s death, they had already been planning a meeting of local leaders to support the LGBTQ+ community with a focus on trans people, create dialogue, and demand action. Now, their mission feels even more urgent.

“Trans health and advocacy is a major topic for us,” said Ricardo Galaviz of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. “We need to protect our community members not just socially, but in their workplaces and in their homes.”

During today’s meeting, Amyri Dior was at the heart of many local advocates. Community leaders stressed the need for solidarity.

“Anytime there is violence against someone, it sends a subliminal message trying to silence others like them,” Galaviz said.

"We are in this together," said Matt Hogans.

But the community refuses to be silenced. On March 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at ThriveOn MLK, Milwaukee leaders of Black Pride MKE will hold an event in Amyri’s honor. It will be a space where trans individuals can share their voices, demand justice, and stand together against violence.

“Recognize that we are in this space together,” Hogans urged. “If you feel even slightly that this is wrong, then you should come out and support.”

“Now is more important than ever to be working together and collaborating,” said Ricardo Galaviz.

Galaviz emphasized the importance of standing in solidarity. “Allies are very important to our community. The recent killing is painful for us, but we won't stop doing the work that is needed,” Galaviz said.

The fight for justice continues. Milwaukee’s trans community, along with their allies, is making sure Amyri Dior’s name is remembered—and that her death is not in vain.

Amyri Dior’s family has posted a GoFundMe to help with funeral services, please consider donating here: https://gofund.me/7ec2b7bf

The LGBT community center also has an Makers Market event to promote LGBT local creators on March 29, you can learn more at www.mkelgbt.org.

