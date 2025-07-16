Milwaukee Common Council passes ordinance banning sale of hemp-derived THC products to those under 21

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday prohibiting the sale of hemp-derived THC products to individuals under age 21.

The new law targets intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids, including delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC and related compounds. Sellers who violate the law could face penalties between $400 and $1,000 per offense.

RELATED: Waukesha County dispensary owners call for regulations of people selling cannabis

The ordinance does not affect non-intoxicating products like CBD.

"At a time when state leaders have failed to act, Milwaukee is stepping up. These products are often marketed like candy. With this ordinance, we're closing a dangerous loophole and putting the safety of young people first. Milwaukee has delivered for its residents," Alderman Burgelis said.

Currently in Wisconsin, there is no age requirement to purchase these products, which are frequently sold in packaging resembling candy.

Watch: Waukesha County dispensary owners call for regulations of people selling cannabis

Waukesha County dispensary owners call for regulations of people selling cannabis

Last month, two Milwaukee children, ages 4 and 9, were hospitalized after accidentally consuming cannabis gummies that looked like popular candy.

The incident sparked concern among responsible business owners who worry about the industry’s reputation and public safety.

"The products they bought were a blatant knockoff of an existing candy, made to look like candy to sell to children. It is just wrong," Bill Fuchs, owner of Ethereal Gold Dispensary, said.

TMJ4 Bill Fuchs is the owner of Ethereal Gold Dispensary in Waukesha.

According to information revealed at a Milwaukee Licensing Committee meeting, the children consumed gummies that looked similar to Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers but contained 600 mg of THC. A convenience store clerk reportedly handed the package directly to the children, whose guardian believed they were purchasing regular candy.

The Milwaukee Licensing Committee determined that because Wisconsin has no laws prohibiting the sale of hemp-derived THC products to minors, no one faced consequences for the incident that sent the children to the hospital.

Last month, Pete Swan of Green Swan Hemp Company in Pewaukee explained his frustration with the situation.

TMJ4 Pete Swan, owner of the Green Swan Hemp Company in Pewaukee.

"With a lack of regulation, things get out of hand," Swan said.

Both Swan and Fuchs have implemented their own safeguards despite the lack of state requirements. Their stores in Waukesha and Pewaukee clearly mark products containing THC and enforce age restrictions.

The measure now heads to Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s desk for his signature.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip