Milwaukee Comedy Festival kick-off event planned at Lake Front Brewery

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Comedy Festival, one of the nation's longest-running annual comedy festivals, is celebrating 20 years of presenting live comedy this week.

The Festival will begin with the Official Kick Off Event at Lakefront Brewery with Headliner Aparna Nancherla on Tuesday.

Sean Patton will perform at The Cooperage on Wednesday and Patton Oswalt, Emmy and Grammy-winning stand-up comedian and actor, will headline the festival at the Pabst Theater on Thursday.

Tickets are available via the Milwaukee Comedy Festival website, mkecomedyfest.com

