Milwaukee city leaders unveil Vel R. Phillips Plaza

It was a historic day in downtown Milwaukee at Fifth and Wisconsin.

City officials dedicated the brand new Vel R. Phillips Plaza.

TMJ4, Megan Lee City officials cut the ribbon on Vel R. Phillips plaza.

The space is named in honor of the trailblazing Wisconsin Civil Rights icon. The plaza will include a garden, some informational kiosks and a future extension of The Hop.

TMJ4, Megan Lee Informational kiosks at the new Vel R. Phillips Plaza.

"Some people never get a first," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs. "To recognize how many firsts she was able to have is nothing short of inspirational. It is across from the Baird Center which will host conventions and people from all over the world."

TMJ4, Megan Lee Vel R. Phillips Plaza will also include food and beverage vendors, set to open in the fall.

