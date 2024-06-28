Milwaukee city leaders unveil Vel R. Phillips Plaza

It was a historic day in downtown Milwaukee at Fifth and Wisconsin.
City officials dedicated the brand new Vel R. Phillips Plaza.
The space is named in honor of the trailblazing Wisconsin Civil Rights icon. The plaza will include a garden, some informational kiosks and a future extension of The Hop.
"Some people never get a first," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs. "To recognize how many firsts she was able to have is nothing short of inspirational. It is across from the Baird Center which will host conventions and people from all over the world."
The plaza will also host food and beverage vendors, which will be built throughout the summer with hopes of opening this fall.
