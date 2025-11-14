Milwaukee Christmas tree lighting returns Nov. 21 with Santa Claus, free cocoa and holiday market debut

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's 112th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration returns to Fiserv Forum next Friday with Santa Claus, musical performances and the first-ever Deer District Holiday Market.

The beloved holiday tradition, presented by We Energies, will take place Friday, Nov. 21, at Fiserv Forum in the Cheer District, according to a release from the city.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m., leading up to the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

“Milwaukee embraces the Christmas spirit every year, and Cheer District is a center of our city’s celebrations,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “I am grateful to all the partners who continue our tradition and make this event an annual success.”

This year's centerpiece is a 38-foot Colorado blue spruce donated by Kaitlyn Schmidt Thabet and Amgad Thabet. Milwaukee entertaining and style expert David Caruso designed the tree, which will feature more than 600 colorful ornaments and 3,800 glowing lights. A 6-foot LED White Northern Burst will crown the display.

“It’s always an incredible honor to design the official City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree — a tradition that brings our community together in the spirit of joy and celebration,” Caruso said. “This year’s theme, Together We Shine Brighter, is all about the power of unity. When we come together as a city — with our creativity, compassion and connection — Milwaukee truly shines its brightest.”

Holiday activities:

Attendees will be able to enjoy fan-favorite Bango spreading holiday cheer alongside Dancer, Cupid and Vixen of Reindeer Games, and of course, Santa Claus himself.

The New Fashioned will once again provide complimentary hot chocolate to all guests.

The first-ever Deer District Holiday Market, presented by Deer District BID #53, will feature a curated lineup of local vendors, holiday-themed photo opportunities and seasonal food and beverage specials from Deer District establishments. The market will continue through Nov. 30 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum.

An interactive display of City of Milwaukee vehicles, including Department of Public Works equipment, a Milwaukee Fire Department engine and Milwaukee Police Department vehicles.

MPD’s mounted patrol will also be on-site for photo opportunities for attendees of all ages.



Entertainment lineup:

Back for another great performance, Guyton Entertainment returns with DJ YC and Milwaukee’s piano man extraordinaire, Marcell Guyton, founder of The Rhythm Kings.

Carolers from the Milwaukee Repertory Theater will perform a medley from their 50th anniversary production of A Christmas Carol.

Varsity Drumline from Reagan High School will bring the rhythm and energy of Milwaukee Public Schools.

Special guests:

“Mr. Bucks in Six,” Brandon Jennings, will join Mayor Johnson to help light the 2025 Christmas tree and get the holiday started right.

“We are proud to once again partner with the City of Milwaukee to bring this cherished tradition to life in the heart of downtown,” said Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president of business operations and chief real estate development officer. “Each year, the transformation of Deer District into Cheer District, presented by the We Energies Foundation, captures the joy and togetherness of the holiday season. We can’t wait to celebrate the 112th City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting and share the magic with our community.”

Parking information:

The intersection of Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Highland Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the Tree Lighting Event.

Free parking will be available at the Highland Avenue structure (1030 N. 6th St.) and the 5th Street structure (1215 N. 5th St.).

Bikes can also be secured at bike racks located at these structures for anyone who prefers to bike in.

