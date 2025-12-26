Milwaukee Christmas tree collection 2025: What to know

MILWAUKEE — Now that Christmas has officially come to an end this year, you may be wondering what to do with your tree.

Can you just throw live Christmas trees out? What about artificial trees? To help answer these questions, the City of Milwaukee released guidance on how residents can dispose of their trees responsibly.

Christmas tree collection dates

Tree collection will run from Dec. 26, 2025, until Jan. 31, 2026. Residents receiving curbside garbage and recycling services through the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) can request to have their trees collected online or by using the MKE Mobile Action app.

Residents can also call to have their trees collected at (414) 286-CITY. DPW will collect Christmas trees placed at residents’ standard collection point in the alley or at the curb.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the collection:

To be collected, cut trees must be free of all decorations, including fake snow, and must not be bagged.

Trees must be removed from the stand or base.

Collection of trees is separate from regular weekly garbage service.

Requests for Christmas tree pickup will be routed for collection by designated crews.

Collected trees will be shredded and composted.

Snow and ice control can impact collection operations and cause delays in service.

Drop-off centers

You can also drop off your Christmas tree at the city’s drop-off centers during the sites’ regular open hours. Trees dropped off at the centers will also be composted.

Wreaths that are held together with wire and plastic backings cannot be composted and should be placed in garbage carts. Wreaths free of all decorations, wire, and plastic can be placed at the collection point to be composted.

Drop-off center locations:

South: 3879 W. Lincoln Ave.

North: 6660 N. Industrial Road (must enter Industrial Road from Mill Road)

Hours: Open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., from Nov. 30, 2025, through April 11, 2026.

What about artificial trees?

Artificial Christmas trees can be placed at the garbage collection point. The city advises against placing them in garbage carts.

