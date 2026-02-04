MILWAUKEE — Viewers of TMJ4 News Today got an authentic taste of Italy Wednesday morning as Chef Michael Feker joined Kidd O'Shea live to share what spectators and athletes can expect to eat during the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.

Watch the live segment from News Today with Chef Michael Feker below:

Milwaukee Chef Michael Feker shares Olympic-inspired dishes to prepare at home

From hearty alpine comfort dishes to refined northern Italian flavors, Feker offered insight into how regional traditions influence Olympic menus — fueling both elite athletes and international visitors.

kidd o'shea

TMJ4 turned to Feker as its Italian food expert for good reason. He is the head chef and owner behind some of the Milwaukee region’s most iconic Italian restaurants, including Il Mito Wauwatosa, Il Mito Delafield and Zesti, and his connection to Italy runs deep.

Michael Feker

Over decades, Feker has spent extensive time traveling throughout Italy, studying under culinary experts and immersing himself in the food, culture and techniques unique to each region.

Michael Feker

That passion doesn’t stay overseas. Feker has made it his mission to bring those lessons home to Milwaukee — both in his kitchens and through education. Each year, he leads culinary trips to Italy, guiding groups from Milwaukee through markets, kitchens and regional food traditions, offering an insider’s look at Italian cuisine straight from the source.

You can view some Chef Feker's recipes below:

Chef Feker's Creamy Polenta with Mushroom Ragout

Micahel Feker

Chef Feker's Dolomiti-Style Scaloppine al Limone e Capperi

Michael Feker

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip