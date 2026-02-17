In Milwaukee, Pączki Day isn't just about dessert — it's about heritage, family, and showing up to work with a pink box full of tradition.

Across the city on Tuesday, coworkers gathered in breakrooms, families passed boxes across kitchen tables, and neighbors made early morning bakery runs before the most popular flavors sold out. It's Fat Tuesday, but here in southeastern Wisconsin, we celebrate with a distinctly Polish twist.

Watch: Milwaukee celebrates Pączki Day with sweet tradition and local pride

Sciortino Bakery Celebrates Polish Tradition of Paczki Day

What exactly is a pączek?

A pączek (pronounced poon-check) is a rich Polish pastry traditionally enjoyed on the day before Lent begins. Unlike a standard jelly doughnut, the dough is made with extra eggs, butter, and sugar — making it denser, softer, and more indulgent. They're often filled with fruit preserves like raspberry, prune, or custard and topped with powdered sugar or glaze.

Milwaukee's deep Polish roots make this day especially meaningful. Generations of families have kept the tradition alive, and local bakeries prepare for weeks to meet demand.

A stop at a Milwaukee staple: Sciortino's Bakery

I got a behind-the-scenes look at how thousands of pączki are made at Sciortino's — one of Milwaukee's most beloved bakeries.

Founded in 1947, Sciortino's has long been known for its breads, cookies, and classic pastries. While the bakery has Italian roots, it has fully embraced Milwaukee's Polish traditions, baking up trays upon trays of pączki each Fat Tuesday.

The bakery is still locally owned, now run by a family who purchased it from the original Sciortino owners — continuing the legacy while keeping operations rooted right here in Milwaukee. That local ownership matters. It's part of why longtime customers say walking through the doors feels like coming home.

Polish pride at the Polish Center of Wisconsin

The celebration doesn't stop at the bakery.

Sciortino's supplies pączki for distribution on this national day of indulgence. The Center serves as a cultural hub for Milwaukee's Polish community — hosting events, language programs, and traditions that keep heritage alive for future generations.

Volunteers and staff helped make sure families could easily pick up their pastries while also connecting with their roots.

I spoke with the Executive Director of the Polish Center not only about the importance of Pączki Day, but about what comes next: Lent. The Center is preparing for its upcoming Lenten fish fry — another deeply rooted Wisconsin tradition that blends faith, food, and community gathering.

Polish Center of Wisconsin

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

