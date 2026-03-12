MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A high-speed police chase through Milwaukee ended in a fiery crash that left multiple people with life-threatening injuries, and the two men accused of sparking the pursuit have now been sentenced to federal prison.

On Jan. 30, 2024, Milwaukee police pursued a stolen grey Infiniti through city streets. Inside the vehicle were 18-year-old James Poole and 20-year-old Jabari Griffin, both accused of another armed carjacking the day before.

The Infiniti reached speeds of 90 miles per hour during the pursuit, running red lights and stop signs, and nearly colliding with oncoming traffic.

Other drivers described the close call to police.

"He was headed literally directly into me. I don't know how I'm still here."

After just under 6 miles, the chase came to a violent end.

"Looks like crash crash crash crash! 82 and Burleigh, 82 and Burleigh! Send medical! Into a tree! Car is on fire," said one officer on his body camera footage, obtained through TMJ4's partners at Midwest Safety.

Watch: Milwaukee carjackers in high-speed police chase cause fiery crash with life-threatening injuries

Milwaukee carjackers in high-speed police chase cause fiery crash with life-threatening injuries

A nearby driver described the impact.

"The glass and debris shattered onto my windshield."

Poole attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Several other passengers remained trapped inside the smoking car, pinned by a massive tree branch. One woman was able to get out on her own.

"Wait, wait, wait, my leg! My leg!" she yelled.

The other three people inside had to be rescued by first responders, who smashed windows and cut open the car to reach them. One man could be heard screaming in pain during the rescue.

The other passengers suffered a range of injuries: broken leg, broken jaw, fractured neck, dislocated hip, two fractured pelvises, and broken forearm.

Poole was convicted of the armed carjackings in federal court in April 2025 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervision.

Griffin was sentenced to 6 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervision, for his role in the crimes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip