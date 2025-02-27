Milwaukee business owner giving away free Pokémon cards to celebrate franchise's anniversary

MILWAUKEE — Thursday, February 27, is Pokémon Day. It's a day to celebrate the classic Japanese cartoon that inspired a cultural phenomenon, and a local business owner is celebrating by giving away free Pokémon cards today.

SayWerd, located on Oakland Avenue, has a variety of Pokémon merchandise, from sweaters to rugs to original games, and, of course, binders of cards.

Owner Benny Tralongo said the reason why Pokémon has such a strong following across generations is because of the relatable and cute character designs, the adventure in the storyline, and the way to "Catch 'em all" across multiple platforms.

"You didn't see anything like it. It was the first thing that I can remember that branched out immediately when it dropped a cartoon, a card game, and a video game," said Tralongo.

You can get your free card today at SayWerd. Benny said he has a huge box where kids and adults can come in and pick their favorite one.

"Kids and adults, because we get probably more adults for Pokémon than we do kids nowadays. It will be free cards for everybody. We just wanna spread the love and the positivity; we just wanna give back and remind people that it's a fun game and to just be a part of that is really important for us," said Tralongo.

SayWerd opens on Thursday at noon.

3474 N. Oakland Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53211

