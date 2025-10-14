Milwaukee business leaders compete in donut-eating contest for flood relief

MILWAUKEE — More than 50 Milwaukee executives and business leaders are participating in the annual Zizzo Group Donut Smackdown on Tuesday to raise money for a local Boys & Girls Club damaged by summer flooding.

The fundraising event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zizzo Group's offices, where contestant teams compete to eat as many mini donuts as possible in two minutes.

Notable participants include Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Aaron Lipski, Wisconsin State Fair Park Executive Director and CEO Shari Black, and Dr. George Koonce, Vice President of Advancement at Marian University and former Green Bay Packer.

The contest aims to raise $100,000 to replace the gym floor at the Daniels Mardak Boys & Girls Club that was destroyed during historic flooding this summer. The gym serves as the main activity space for recreational programming, including basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer.

