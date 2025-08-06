Milwaukee bus riders brace for biggest route changes in years

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is preparing for its largest service overhaul since the system redesign in 2021. Starting August 24, 40 of the system’s 46 routes will be impacted—bringing a mix of expanded service, new routes, and efficiency reductions.

The fall service updates are part of the MCTS MOVE 2025 Plan and were shaped by feedback from both the community and MCTS drivers. Riders will see 95 new bus stop locations and four brand-new routes, including:

Route 59 on Drexel Avenue

on Drexel Avenue Route 73 on Mill Road

on Mill Road Route 74 on South 43rd Street and Miller Park Way

on South 43rd Street and Miller Park Way Route 82 on South 13th and Howell Avenue



Walter Missouri, a frequent rider of Route 57, said the service is often a slow one.

“My experience on the 57 is — it's a wait — okay. If you missed the 57 you know it take a while to come,” Missouri said.

Route 57, Route 63 and the BlueLine are set to receive more frequent service during peak hours. Missouri said the increased frequency will be a welcome change.

“Blessing! Big time positive, especially 57 too. That gonna be a good, positive routine for that, that bus,” he said.

However, MCTS confirms that the same route will see reduced service on weekends and midday due to budget constraints.

MCTS is currently facing a $10.9 million deficit, the result of unexpected expenses and lower passenger revenue. Starting August 24, an about 20,000 hour reduction in service levels will be in effect through the end of the year, according to its website . Those reductions will primarily impact non-peak weekday high-frequency routes with the lowest midday ridership, as well as frequency levels on Saturdays.

Despite the service cuts, many riders say the bus system remains a reliable way to get around the city.

“As long as it's in Milwaukee, you can get anywhere you need to go. I like the bus transit system,” said Anthony Rogers, a Milwaukee bus passenger. “I think they do a pretty good job at coming on time.”

For others, the service changes are long overdue.

“About time, that's all I can say — about time,” said rider Ulinder Baskin. “Reason why I moved over here, is I have all those different bus routes to go.”

Riders can preview the full list of route updates starting August 11 at RideMCTS.com .

