Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin investing $900k into three organizations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin are working along with its Executive Investor Committee to commit $900k towards three local organizations who are improving the health impact in Wisconsin.

The investment will be made through a multi-partner philanthropic program, D.E.E.R. (Driving Equity, Empowerment and Resources) Accelerator.

The $900k will be distributed as equal $300k investments towards the United Community Center, Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, and Rooted & Rising.

The United Community Center will be using the investment towards its afterschool program and the Abriendo Peurtas college persistence and career guidance courses.

The Silver Spring Neighborhood Center will be using the investment towards supporting multiple different programs including early childhood education enhancements and K4 readiness, Green Energy Workforce expansion and executive leadership development and coaching.

Rooting & Rising will be using the investment towards activating the resident-led Quality of Life Plan and supporting general operating funds.

This is the second time that Rooted & Rising will be receiving the D.E.E.R. Accelerator investment contribution after having started the construction of four starter homes for early childhood professionals with the one year funding.

"This $900k infusion into our community marks a commitment to investing in reducing health disparities to help Milwaukee residents thrive," Executive Director of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, Marla Habert, said in a statement. "Through our foundation and its strategic partners, we can support key initiatives like stable housing and career-connected education in underrepresented neighborhoods in our city."

"The Froedtert & MCW health network recognizes that health happens far beyond the walls of a hospital," South Region president, Froedtert ThedaCare,Bryce Gartland, MD, said. "By partnering with the Bucks Foundation and these incredible community organizations, we are intentionally addressing the social and economic factors that dictate health outcomes. We are thrilled that our partners at Advocate Aurora, Ascension and Artisan Partners have joined this collective investment model as a vital step toward creating a more equitable and healthier Milwaukee for everyone."

