Milwaukee Bucks announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2025-26 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. The complete 2025-26 regular season schedule, which was announced Thursday by the NBA, will conclude on April 12.

Milwaukee’s regular season schedule features 22 weekend games at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will play five Sunday matinees at Fiserv Forum with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff time, including matchups against the Houston Rockets (Nov. 9), Indiana Pacers (March 15) and LA Clippers (March 29).

Weekend games at Fiserv Forum will tip off on Saturday, Nov. 1, against the Sacramento Kings.

Tickets for the Bucks’ regular season games will go on sale at noon Friday at on the Bucks website. Partial ticket plans, starting at 10 games, are available now at online.

Thirteen of the Bucks’ regular season games are slated to be nationally televised on ABC/ESPN App, ESPN/ESPN app and NBC/Peacock this season with an additional five games scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season will be announced at a later date.

Winners of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, the Bucks will look to defend their championship this season in East Group C alongside Charlotte, Chicago, Miami and New York. The Bucks will tip off Group Play action on Nov. 7 against the Bulls at Fiserv Forum before hosting the Hornets on Nov. 14. Milwaukee will then play its final two Group Play games on the road at Miami on Nov. 26 and at New York on Nov. 28. The Quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup will take place in home markets on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and Wednesday, Dec. 10, with the Semifinals and Championship slated for Saturday, Dec. 13, and Tuesday, Dec. 16, in Las Vegas.

Overall, Milwaukee will play five games in October, 16 games in November, 11 games in December, 13 games in January, 12 games in February, 16 games in March and seven games in April.

The Bucks four-game preseason schedule will tip off on Monday, Oct. 6, at the Miami Heat at 6:30 p.m.

The Bucks will then host the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Oct. 9 (7 p.m.) before visiting the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Oct. 12 (6 p.m.). Milwaukee’s preseason slate will conclude on Tuesday, Oct. 14 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, which will stream on Peacock at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Bucks’ preseason games will also go on sale at noon Friday.

