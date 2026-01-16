MILWAUKEE — MobCraft Beer is kicking off the new year with a unique twist — a Prohibition-era party celebrating nonalcoholic beverages during Dry January.

I had the chance to preview this exciting event live this morning on TMJ4 News Today, and the N/A Fest promises something for everyone when it takes place Saturday, Jan. 18.

Watch: Milwaukee brewery to host 'N/A Fest' after recent reopening

The free sampling session will allow attendees to try nonalcoholic beverages from MobCraft and many other local businesses, showcasing the diversity of the NA beverage world.

Festivalgoers can check out the Bootlegger's Lounge, a pop-up speakeasy featuring a special menu of both cocktails and mocktails. The Dessert Cart by Brazen Standard Hospitality will serve beer and NA beer floats for purchase.

Live music from three Milwaukee bands and a free swing dancing lesson will keep the party going all day.

The festival runs from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at MobCraft Beer. Jazz In Vivo, a Milwaukee-based jazz project led by trumpeter Alec Baca, kicks off the musical lineup in the taproom from noon to 3 p.m.

The free N/A sampling session runs from 1 to 5 p.m., featuring beverages from Great Lakes Distillery, My Soul Kombucha, Untitled Art, Years (Pilot Project), Zero Proof Pass, Sprecher, MobCraft and more.

Check out some of the drinks that will be offered below:

MobCraft's prohibition-era party brings non-alcoholic festival to Milwaukee

Finger Pickin' Good will perform its blend of blues, ragtime, folk and country music from 3 to 6 p.m. Andy's Events Swing Dancing will offer a free swing dancing lesson at 6 p.m. in the brewery.

The Troubadours of Rhythm will cap off the night with jazz and blues from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., for listening or dancing.

