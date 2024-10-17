Milwaukee branch NAACP celebrates its 100th Anniversary

MILWAUKEE — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded in 1909 by a diverse group that included Black, white, and Jewish individuals.

The group's goal was to fight segregation and discrimination in housing, education, employment, voting, and transportation. It remains the largest and oldest civil rights organization in the nation.

Seth Wenig/AP Participants gather before the start of a rally to end the "stop-and-frisk" program in New York, Sunday, June 17, 2012. Thousands of protesters from civil rights groups walked down New York Citys Fifth Avenue in total silence on Sunday as they marched in defiance of stop-and-frisk tactics employed by city police. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Milwaukee branch of the NAACP was founded in 1924. TMJ4 takes a look at the past, present, and future of the organization as it reaches a major milestone.

"There are a lot of reasons to vote this year, and so many of them affect young people."

Khalia Miles-Semons is a current member of the Milwaukee NAACP Youth Council. She represents the future as the Milwaukee chapter celebrates its 100th anniversary.

"It's been a real fight, and it's been challenging, and as we see, some of the same issues are still around and alive today," said local President Clarence Nicholas.

TMJ4 Clarence Nicholas, Current President

Milwaukee Branch NAACP

He has served as president of the Milwaukee Branch NAACP for the past four years.

"Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King said in 1963, he said there are five essentials to a healthy community: employment, education, housing, health care, and social justice."

The Milwaukee Branch of the NAACP was founded in 1924 by prominent African Americans in the city, including Wilbur Halyard and his wife, Ardie. That same year, they also founded Columbia Savings and Loan, which still operates today.

Paul Shane/ASSOCIATED PRESS The Rev. James E. Groppi, adviser to the NAACP's Milwaukee Youth Council, is surrounded by units commandos as he leads procession through Milwaukee's near-North Side, April 8, 1968. Demonstrators eventually numbered some 15,000 and marched through downtown business district in memorial to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Paul Shane)

"The Halyards created this, obviously, because people of color, particularly African Americans, could not get loans," said Ray Allen, former president and CEO of Columbia Savings and Loan.

The Halyards not only changed the narrative for African Americans in housing but also pushed the geographical landscape of where Black residents could live in Milwaukee.

"There was no housing for many Blacks; they were cornered off. We lived at 8th and Vine, and we couldn't get too far. Couldn't get past North Avenue, couldn't get downtown... we were boxed in," recalled Fred Reed.

Reed plays a significant role in the local organization's history. A lifelong member of the NAACP, he served as a command sergeant major with the Milwaukee NAACP Youth Council Commandos. He helped lead the fight during the Milwaukee fair housing marches and spearheaded the first Black voter registration drive in Wisconsin alongside the late Vel Phillips.

"That was the beginning; that's what sparked me!" he said.

The Milwaukee NAACP has tackled key issues that remain pertinent today, including the fight to integrate Milwaukee Public Schools led by Attorney Lloyd Barbee, the fight for fair housing, voter ID registration, and combating redlining.

The Milwaukee NAACP Youth Council also has its place in history. It fought for social justice and voter empowerment. That mission remains today for young people aged 12 to 23.

"We'll be voting not just for president, but for a range of candidates," said Elijah Jandris. "Your vote is your voice and your power," exclaimed LaShonda Good.

The Milwaukee Branch NAACP will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Baird Center. The keynote speaker is New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

Associated Press NY Congressman Hakeem Jefferies will be the keynote speaker at the Milwaukee Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner on Friday, October 18th at the Baird Center.

Click here for more information: NAACP Milwaukee Branch (Unit 3254) (naacpmke.org)

