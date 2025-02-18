Milwaukee boy's fight for life: A father's mission to find a kidney

Twelve-year-old Makai Wade is facing the toughest battle of his young life. The bright and resilient Milwaukee boy has lived with severe hemophilia for years, but now he's confronting something even more daunting—Stage 5 kidney failure.

By his side through it all is his father, Michael “Big Mike” Hagler, who has been traveling from Texas to Milwaukee to support his son. No matter the distance, he refuses to let Makai fight this battle alone.

"It was shocking to find out your 12-year-old son is experiencing this," Hagler said, his voice heavy with emotion. "I have to be strong for him, man. I have to."

Fatherhood has always been about showing up for Michael, but now, more than ever, he’s determined to be there for his son.

"His life has changed forever, and it's sad because he has been through so much," Hagler said, his voice breaking. "And he don’t deser—" he paused, overcome with emotion. "I can't question God."

Makai was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease, which means his kidneys are failing. He is exhausted from everything he has endured, but his spirit remains strong. When asked if he had anything to say to other kids facing similar struggles, he didn’t hesitate.

"Keep your head up," Makai said.

Makai’s story has reached thousands online. His father, a social media influencer, is using his platform not for himself, but to bring awareness to kidney disease and help his son find a donor.

"It's not about me no more," Michael said firmly. "It's not about my career. It's about helping people like my son get a kidney."

He is urging people to consider organ donation, emphasizing how one simple decision could save a life.

"What I have learned is that we only need one kidney to live," Michael explained. "So if you are healthy, please, please—I'm gonna do it—please become a living donor. There is someone on dialysis three times a week who really needs it."

Kidney donation is safe and well-regulated. Donors do not need to be related to the recipient, but can be close friends or part of an exchange or chain of donors.



In Wisconsin, the need for kidney donors is critical. As of 2025, more than 1,500 residents are awaiting organ transplants, with the majority in need of kidneys.

Despite his condition, Makai refuses to let his illness define him. From his hospital bed, he’s writing his first book, "The Kid Who Got Sick on Christmas"—an inspiring story about his fight against kidney disease. Through his words, he hopes to encourage others facing their own battles.

"I just wanna see my son live a long life," Michael said. "So as a father, I’m gonna do whatever I can to help spread that awareness."

If you want to learn more about becoming a kidney donor for Makai and others or how to support Makai’s journey, visit the links below.



As Michael Hagler put it simply: "Become a living donor. It's very, very important."



