MILWAUKEE — Four new billboards have been introduced across Milwaukee featuring the message, "Imagine going to a music festival and not coming home," directly referencing the October 7th Nova Music Festival massacre in Israel.

The organizers said they aim to reach Summerfest attendees over the coming months, hoping to spark conversation and build support for the local Jewish community.

Archie Gottesman, Co-Founder of JewBelong, highlighted the urgency of the issue.

"Antisemitism is growing at ferociously high rates around this country, and the Jewish community needs all the allies we can get," said Gottesman.

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation reported 95 confirmed instances of antisemitism in Wisconsin in 2024, and a striking 459% increase over the past 15 years.

Gottesman believes that these billboards are essential for promoting dialogue about antisemitism.

Watch: Milwaukee billboards aimed at Summerfest fans highlight antisemitism after Israel tragedy

"The goal is to get the country talking about an issue that will stop hate, and the Jewish community has not been doing this as much as we should, which is why JewBelong is doing these billboards," she said.

The billboards serve as a poignant reminder of the deadly attack by Hamas terrorists, which marked one of the most tragic events for Jews since the Holocaust, claiming 364 lives.

The launch of the billboards comes just a week after two staffers from the Israeli Embassy were killed in Washington, D.C., and a day following a violent incident targeting demonstrators in Colorado advocating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Roberta Clark, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, emphasized the importance of community response.

"People of goodwill should recognize that it's time to stand up and speak out because it's a scary time," she said.

Clark also expressed hope that the billboards would foster empathy.

"This is about Jews being targeted, attacked, and murdered — murdered in 2025 in the United States of America, and we need good people to say not in our city, not in our state, not in our country," Clark said.

The billboards will remain in place through the end of July at four locations across the city.

