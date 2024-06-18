Watch Now
Milwaukee Art Museum launches fun, affordable way to spend your Thursday evenings this summer

Milwaukee Art Museum
Milwaukee Art Museum launches pay-what-you-wish Thursday night event series featuring art, live music and refreshments
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 18, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Looking for new ways to spend Thursday nights this summer? Enjoy art, live music and refreshments all for free or low cost at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

The new event series, Thursday Nights at MAM, offers a pay-what-you-wish admission.

"We're thrilled to introduce pay-what-you-wish pricing to Thursday nights at the Museum, enabling us to increase access for the community while offering the added fun of live music in Windhover Hall along with food and beverage options,” said MAM Chief Experience Officer Scott Schwebel.

Attendees can choose to support the museum through a donation or enjoy the event at no cost.

“The Milwaukee Art Museum is one-of-a-kind, and we hope to share this with as many as possible this summer," said Schwebel.

The entire museum gallery will be on display for all event-goers to view.

Thursday Nights at MAM kicks off Thursday, June 20 from 4 to 8 P.M. and occurs every week through August.

For more event information, check out the Milwaukee Art Museum website.

