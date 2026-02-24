Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee-area sports club offers free tennis lessons to honor 'National Play Tennis Day'

Kidd O'Shea
Posted
and last updated

Elite Sports Clubs is offering free introductory tennis lessons for adult beginners this week at all 4 of its locations.

Jon Schaff, the regional tennis director at Elite Sports Clubs, said the "Try Tennis Free" program is designed to give newcomers a chance to experience the sport and the Elite community.

"We have try tennis free, and this is offered at all 4 of our locations for adult beginners," Schaff said. "We have tons of offerings. It's a great way to experience the sport and see the elite community."

Schaff said tennis is a sport that can be picked up at any age and enjoyed for decades.

"You can play tennis at any age," Schaff said.

Elite Sports Clubs features both indoor and outdoor courts, making it possible to play year-round. During winter months, players move inside to continue their game.

For those just starting out, Schaff offered a simple piece of advice.

"Don't swing too hard, let the racket do the work," Schaff said.

I got a firsthand look at that advice during a visit to the courts, where members of the club's early morning crew — Marty, Mike, Tom, Rusty, and Uncle — were putting in their regular morning session. Schaff said the group has been playing together for 40 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

