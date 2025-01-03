MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee animal rescue is asking for help after its building has fallen into disrepair.

Lucky Mutts Rescue shared photos of the damage on its Facebook page, showing holes in the ceiling, buckets filled with water from the leaking roof, and water-damaged walls. The organization wrote that it needs a new space, as many furry lives depend on them.

Mariam Mackar spoke to shelter president Patrice Thorin about the help they need but are not receiving from their property owner.

"The ceiling tiles we've replaced, I don't know how many times, and now we just can't," Thorin said. "Every time it rains, we get flooded, which is why we have buckets everywhere. It’s just gotten to a point where we can’t use our building that we pay for."

TMJ4

The rescue has been housed at the Beloit Street location for nearly 10 years. Thorin said they fixed most of the repairs themselves over the years, but the holes in the ceiling, leaking roof, and water-damaged walls are too much.

"It's gotten to the point where we can no longer live like this. We can't look the other way."

Thorin reached out to the building's owner in September about the leaks. She said it wasn't until the end of November that the owner replied about sending a crew to inspect the roof for repairs.

Watch: Animal shelter calls for help after building disrepair shuts down services

Milwaukee animal rescue calls for help after landlord's building neglect shuts down services

Thorin said that never happened.

"I have tried to call several times. [The owner] doesn't take phone calls. I've texted, and she said, 'Oh, I'm gonna get this contractor, I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna do that.'"

TMJ4 Patrice Thorin, President of Lucky Mutts Rescue

The damage became so bad that the nonprofit shut down for the past few weeks, citing safety concerns.

"We didn't know what else to do, so we turned to social media."

The post volunteers made on the rescue's Facebook page received hundreds of shares and comments, with people offering advice and suggestions for new shelter spaces.

It also caught the attention of the building's owner.

While TMJ4 was reviewing the space, a roofing company showed up at the property.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar called the owner but did not receive a response.

Thorin and her team are now searching for a new space to house their rescue before their next truck of 25 dogs arrives on Jan. 19.

"A lot of dogs are gonna die if we can't help them," Thorin emphasized. "We got into this to save dogs, not to deal with roof issues."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip