Milwaukee alderwoman holds town hall to address immigration concerns

MILWAUKEE — Alderwoman Larresa Taylor of Milwaukee’s 9th District recently invited community members to a town hall where they will have a chance to voice any concerns they have regarding immigration.

The town hall will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 9849 N. 97th St. in Milwaukee.

Taylor and her staff will answer questions and will also provide resources to those interested.

“Community input is invaluable in guiding the decisions and initiatives that impact our community,” Taylor said. “I hope to see a full house at [the] town hall meeting to discuss issues of importance to our district and city."

Light refreshments will be provided, and ample parking will be available on-site.

Those unable to attend the meeting but wishing to provide thoughts are encouraged to contact Taylor’s office at 414-286-2868 or aide09@milwaukee.gov.

