Milwaukee alderwoman files complaint against colleague for alleged verbal abuse

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa has filed a formal complaint against fellow Alderman Mark Chambers, accusing him of verbal abuse during a confrontation in her office last week.

In a statement released by Zamarripa, she said Chambers confronted her in her office, where she was "subjected to profane and degrading remarks" and was taunted to "start crying." Zamarripa indicated this was not the first incident involving Chambers.

Chambers responded with his own statement, "At no point did I physically block, threaten, or prevent anyone from leaving, nor did I misuse my authority in any way. While the discussion was candid and, at moments, intense, as can happen when elected officials engage passionately on issues affecting their constituents, raised voices or strong disagreement should not be misrepresented as intimidation, abuse, or misconduct. I categorically reject those assertions."

Details about the specific nature of their disagreement or what prompted the office confrontation have not been disclosed.

The Milwaukee Common Council has not yet announced how it will address Zamarripa's complaint against Chambers.

On February 11, an incident occurred at City Hall involving Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. and me. What should have been a conversation among colleagues quickly escalated into something far more serious. I was confronted in my office, verbally berated, and physically intimidated in a way that made me feel trapped and unable to safely exit. Multiple individuals witnessed what occurred.

During the encounter, I was subjected to profane and degrading remarks, including being taunted to ‘start crying.’ The comments were gendered and demeaning. This is not the first time I have experienced hostility from this individual.

This was not just a personal disagreement or just raised voices. When an elected official uses the authority and physical presence of their office to intimidate or silence a colleague, it is a misuse of public power that undermines the democratic process. It also sends a troubling message to the residents I represent that their voices can be bullied or pushed aside inside City Hall.

Holding public office is built on public trust. That trust depends on every elected official being able to do their job without threats, intimidation, or abuse. That is why I have filed a formal complaint and requested a full investigation under the City’s ethics code, including whether this conduct constituted misuse of office and violated the standards required of City officials.

Accountability matters. Not only for me, but for the integrity of City government and the communities whose representation must be respected.

I want to begin by acknowledging the seriousness of the claims that have been made and by affirming that every member of the Common Council deserves to feel safe, respected, and able to carry out their duties without fear or intimidation. I take those responsibilities, and the trust placed in me as an elected official, very seriously.

That said, I must strongly and unequivocally dispute the characterization of the events described regarding February 11. The public account provided by Ald. Zamarripa and sources does not accurately reflect what occurred.

I was brought into Ald. Zamarripa’s office by Common Council President José Pérez to discuss an email I had previously sent to those members regarding pending legislation and their disagreement. Prior to entering Ald. Zamarripa’s office, four council members were already present in the room. I was surprised to find multiple colleagues present.

I did not initiate this gathering, nor did I enter the office uninvited or with any intent to intimidate. I was not the aggressor in this interaction.

For the record, voices were raised by everyone in the room during this exchange. At no point did I physically block, threaten, or prevent anyone from leaving, nor did I misuse my authority in any way. While the discussion was candid and, at moments, intense, as can happen when elected officials engage passionately on issues affecting their constituents, raised voices or strong disagreement should not be misrepresented as intimidation, abuse, or misconduct. I categorically reject those assertions.

As an elected official, it is my goal to always represent my constituents and my district with integrity. I will willingly and fully participate in any investigation into the incident cited, as I firmly believe I conducted myself appropriately and professionally throughout the interaction. I am confident that a fair review, including witness accounts and full context, will reflect that reality.

My focus remains on the work Milwaukee residents elected me to do. I remain committed to serving my constituents with honesty and accountability, and to engaging my colleagues respectfully, even when we disagree, in the best interests of the city.

