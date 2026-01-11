Milwaukee alderperson calls for public to help catch driver who injured 30-year-old woman in hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa is calling for the public's help to find a reckless driver that injured a 30-year-old woman in a hit-and-run just before the new year.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30, a driver hit and severely injured Yamaris Santiago as she was walking back to her vehicle after ordering food from a truck near Forest Home and Lincoln.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the driver was speeding and took off after hitting Santiago.

Alderperson Zamarripa says Santiago is the mother of a four-year-old son, is in the hospital and has had at least one surgery to address a broken pelvis. Due to her injuries, she faces weeks of hospitalization, possible additional surgery and treatment and a very long road to recovery.

Alderperson Zamarripa and MPD are asking anyone with information on this hit-and-run incident to contact MPD's non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

