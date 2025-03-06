Milwaukee advocates honor lives lost, celebrate progress on Black Balloon Day

In Milwaukee, The Samad's House is observing Black Balloon Day, a global day of remembrance for lives lost to overdose.

But this year, there is also a reason to celebrate—a 30% decrease in overdose deaths across Milwaukee County. Community leaders, advocates, and activists gathered to reflect on this progress and push forward in their fight to save lives.

Black Balloon Day is observed every year on March 6 to honor those who have lost their lives to drug overdoses and to raise awareness about the ongoing opioid crisis. The day encourages families, friends, and communities to remember loved ones by displaying black balloons outside their homes, businesses, or community centers.

TMJ4 Black Balloon Day



Black Balloon Day was founded in 2016 by Diane and Lauren Hurley in memory of Greg Tremblay, a Massachusetts man who died of an overdose in 2015. Since then, the day has gained national recognition, sparking conversations about addiction, the need for better treatment options, and reducing stigma around substance use disorders.

Five years ago, Tahira Malik founded Samad's House, a sober living home for women. But before becoming a leader in recovery, she lived a different reality—one shaped by her own battle with opioid addiction.

"I lived my life in addiction for 16 years," Malik shared. "What I've noticed is that it's not just enough to rebuild our lives after addiction—we want to go back out in the community and save lives."

TMJ4 Tahira Malik founded Samad’s House

Black Balloon Day not only honors those lost but also brings together organizations like the Milwaukee Fire Department, Community Medical Services, and local nonprofits to spread awareness and offer harm reduction resources.

"The black balloons represent lives that were lost," Malik explained. "I lost so many loved ones to overdose deaths, and that's why we became proactive."

The crisis does not discriminate—it affects people from all backgrounds. Deshawn Ewing of Community Advocates stressed the urgency of the situation.

TMJ4 Black Balloon Day Participants



"It’s extremely serious. Regardless of status, job title, or economic income, none of these factors stop the fact that people are dying on a daily basis," Ewing said.

TMJ4 Deshawn Ewing - COMMUNITY ADVOCATES PUBLIC POLICY INSTITUTE



Amanda De Leon, who works with Community Medical Services, witnesses the impact firsthand.

"Right now, we're seeing a rise in Black and Brown folks dying due to opioid use," she said.

She believes education is key, and events like Black Balloon Day help bring the community together to fight the crisis.

When asked about the recent progress, I posed a question: "We're celebrating a 30% decrease in overdose deaths. How do we get to 60%?"

De Leon’s answer was clear: "By doing the work that we're doing—by doing the boots-on-the-ground work."

TMJ4

Amanda De Leon- Community Medical Services



The drop in overdose deaths is a sign that efforts are working, but advocates say they won’t stop here. With an official proclamation of Black Balloon Day in Milwaukee, they are more determined than ever to keep fighting.

"There’s hope for people who do live in addiction," Malik emphasized. "We have the power to save lives by just educating everyone on the harm reduction resources that are readily available."

TMJ4 Black Baloon Day



For Malik, every black balloon is more than a symbol—it’s a reminder of why she fights.

"Today's event is a step in the right direction," she said. "But there is still work to be done."

To learn more, visit the website: www.samadshouse.org

