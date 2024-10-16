Milwaukee activist Van 'Vaun' Mayes pleads guilty to inciting a riot

A federal judge accepted a guilty plea by Milwaukee activist Van "Vaun" Mayes for his involvement in the 2016 Sherman Park unrest.
Mayes used social media to encourage violence in August of 2016 over a police shooting— a former Milwaukee police officer shot and killed Sylville Smith after he ran from a traffic stop.
Watch: Van 'Vaun' Mayes pleads guilty to inciting a riot:
Mayes will be sentenced in January and faces up to five years in prison and a quarter of a million dollars in fines.
TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola has been following this story and will have more updates.
