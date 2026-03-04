Midwest Gaming Classic marks 25th anniversary with expanded show

MILWAUKEE — The Midwest Gaming Classic is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an expanded show and new experiences.

The event returns to Milwaukee's Baird Center April 24-26, and this year it will span more than 350,000 square feet, featuring 10,000 playable games, 200 vendors, and 100 industry guests.

Daniel Boczarski

Organizers say the event features wall-to-wall arcade games, every generation of consoles, tabletop games and vendor presentations.

They say attendees can also participate in cosplay and tournaments, discover homebrew creations, expand their collections, and explore the evolving world of gaming.

Additional highlights include major trading card game tournaments, including a Magic: The Gathering competition featuring a $4,000 card prize, an expanded area for new developers to show upcoming games, tabletop experiences, and – new this year – speed puzzling.

“We’ve always tried to create a place where everyone feels welcome — where you can share what you love and find your people. After 25 years, that idea still guides everything we do,” says co-founder Dan Loosen.

Midwest Gaming Classic

It all started in 2001 as a small basement gathering, and organizers are inviting attendees to share their photos and memories from the past 25 years.

It's part of their community memory project, and they say selected memories will be shown online and on-site at the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit midwestgamingclassic.com.

