MFD: One person shot near Holton and Center Sunday night

MILWUAKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to a shooting at N. Holton St and E. Center St. Sunday at about 7:50 p.m.

According to MFD, one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

At the scene, TMJ4 News crews saw Milwaukee Police officers canvassing the area for evidence.

A portion of Holton Street was blocked off by Police Sunday night during the investigation.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or the extent of the victim's injuries.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for an update, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip