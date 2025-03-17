MFD: One person shot near Holton and Center Sunday night

MILWUAKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to a shooting at N. Holton St and E. Center St. Sunday at about 7:50 p.m.
According to MFD, one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
At the scene, TMJ4 News crews saw Milwaukee Police officers canvassing the area for evidence.
A portion of Holton Street was blocked off by Police Sunday night during the investigation.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting or the extent of the victim's injuries.
TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for an update, but has not yet heard back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
