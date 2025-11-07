Mexican Fiesta presents Día de los Muertos celebration this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Mexican Fiesta will hold a two-day Día de los Muertos celebration filled with tradition, art, and cultural performances on Friday and Saturday at the Mexican Fiesta offices.

The Día de los Muertos celebration is free and open to the public and features a Community Altar available from 1 to 10 p.m. both days, where visitors are welcome to bring a photo or ofrenda to honor their loved ones.

Friday events include:



An Ancestral Connection

Candlelight & Prehispanic Ceremony performed by Macuixochitl and Dance Academy of México.

Day of the Dead – Theatrical & Dance Performance

Paint & Sip with Othón Téllez (Pre-registration Required)

Saturday events include:



Day of the Dead – Theatrical & Dance Performance

Paint & Pan Dulce with Othón Téllez (Pre-registration Required)

Candlelight & Prehispanic Ceremony presented by Macuixochitl and Dance Academy of México.

Closing ceremonies

For more information or to register for the Paint & Sip sessions, visit the Mexican Fiesta website.

