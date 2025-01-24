Messmer High School’s WinterM Program prepares Milwaukee teens for real-world careers with hands-on training

MILWAUKEE — At Messmer High School in Milwaukee, an innovative program is transforming the way teens learn and prepare for their futures.

Through hands-on experience and career-focused education, the school is offering students a chance to explore trades and build careers before they even graduate.

Shenora Staten-Jordan, the principal at Messmer and a proud product of the neighborhood, has spearheaded this groundbreaking initiative. Her vision challenges traditional methods of education, recognizing that students need more than the usual approach to succeed.

“Nothing is traditional anymore,” Staten-Jordan said. “We’re used to doing things the way they’ve always been done, but our students are not.”

The program, known as WinterM, provides students with practical training in diverse fields like woodworking, cosmetology, robotics, and even CDL certification—all at no cost. For seniors like Cordarro Harland, this opportunity is life-changing.

“I’m getting my certification while earning my diploma. That’s amazing for me,” said Cordarro, who dreams of becoming a dentist. “If I pass, I’ll have a solid job at Aurora before I even graduate. I’ll be making money right away.”

Cordarro guided us on a tour of the school’s bustling WinterM session, where students are actively learning real-world skills. From nail care to hair braiding, these trades are just a glimpse of what the program offers.

For sophomore Damyan Sanchez, WinterM is opening doors he never thought possible. “It’s important because many people in this city don’t get this opportunity. They don’t get to see what they want to do,” Damyan said. “While it includes our main school subjects like math, science, and English, it’s also about learning life skills.”

WinterM is designed to be student-centered, catering to their interests while helping them discover their potential. Staten-Jordan emphasized the importance of seeing students’ creativity and supporting their growth. “They’re creative and innovative. They just need someone to see that, pour into them, and give them an opportunity to see who they are,” Staten-Jordan said.

The program also fosters entrepreneurship, ensuring every graduate leaves with a clear plan for their future. Cordarro noted its impact on his generation: “It’s showing us that, yes, you can go to college, but you can also go into the trades and build skills.”

Jaquita Vance, a braiding instructor and parent at Messmer, believes the program’s benefits extend beyond the classroom. “It’s going to help them financially, mentally, and emotionally. When you look better, you feel better,” Vance explained.

Staten-Jordan summed up the program’s purpose simply: “My students deserve to have access to this. To truly educate them, we need to consider their interests and what matters to them.”

By providing Milwaukee teens with access to trades and career guidance, Messmer High School is reshaping the future of education in Wisconsin. This program not only equips students with valuable tools but also empowers them to take charge of their lives and careers.

