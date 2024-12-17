Meet the local Franklin woman who began her caregiving journey at just 16

CITY OF FRANKLIN, Wis. — A local Franklin woman has dedicated her life to caring for aging adults.

At just 16, Amanda Norloch began her caregiving journey after a class she took in high school.

Twenty years later, from caregiver to CNA and ultimately to a registered nurse, Amanda worked her way up through the ranks at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin.

She was so committed and ambitious, that her employer took note and not only encouraged her growth but invested in her nursing degree.

"I love that they're small and family-owned," said Norloch.

With the support of her family and her work family, Amanda has thrived on her journey.

She has taken care of hundreds of residents in an ever-growing aging population. However, Amanda acknowledges that caregiving is not for everyone.

She considers her journey "a calling."

As she looks back on her twenty-plus-year career, she relishes the fun times with her residents.

She recognizes there are sad times, along with tedious paperwork, but emphasizes the fulfillment she gets taking care of, and laughing with her residents makes it worthwhile.

