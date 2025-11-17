Milwaukee Fire Department: Two dead after single vehicle crash near Appleton and Fairmount in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says two people are dead in a single vehicle crash in the city's Vogel Park neighborhood.
According to the department's battalion chief, MFD was dispatched to the area near Appleton Avenue and Fairmount Avenue around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a free and caught on fire.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that their office was called to the scene.
TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee Police for more information about injuries, victims, and what may have led up to the crash.
This story was updated to reflect that the Milwaukee Fire Department did confirm two people died in this single vehicle versus tree crash.
