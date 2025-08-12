MILWAUKEE — A crash near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has prompted a large emergency response and road closures in the area.

The medical examiner's office has been called to the scene near South Howell and Grange Avenue, located between FedEx and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. This indicates there has been a fatality.

Police have blocked off South Howell Avenue, making the road impassable to traffic. The incident appears to be focused in the tunnel area, with Milwaukee police officers and members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

responding to the scene.

Watch: Medical examiner called to scene of crash near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Large emergency response near Howell and Grange

Travelers heading to the airport should expect delays and consider alternative routes. Those needing to reach the airport will need to use Interstate 94 or find another path, as police are not allowing vehicles through the immediate area.

Authorities have not yet released details about the nature of the crash.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip