One dead in fatal shooting near 23rd and Fond du Lac Saturday night

MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old was shot and killed near 23rd and Fond du Lac Saturday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

Police were called to the scene at about 7:40 p.m. for a victim with a gunshot wound.

According to MPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and MPD is looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

