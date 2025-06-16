Medical examiner called for death investigation near 50th and Center Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (ME) was called to a scene for a death investigation near N. 50th St. and W. Center St. Sunday night.

Milwaukee police responded to the area around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the department's Calls For Service.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information, but did not receive an immediate response.

The ME is called to scenes to investigate deaths, which can range from homicides to accidents.

