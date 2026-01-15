Medical Examiner: 29-year-old woman found shot dead in Milwaukee motel room

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the head in a motel room, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The shooting happened Wednesday around 2:35 p.m. near North 96th Street and West Appleton Avenue.
She was identified as Alicia Renee Machnik by the medical examiner’s office, which has preliminarily ruled her death a homicide.
An investigation into the shooting and the search for any suspects is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
