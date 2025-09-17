Medical College of Wisconsin hosts 12-hour diaper drive during National Diaper Need Awareness Week

MILWAUKEE — The Medical College of Wisconsin is hosting a 12-hour diaper drive on Wednesday in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week. The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Medical College of Wisconsin campus located at 8701 W. Watertown Plank Road.

Organizers say diaper need is a nationwide public health crisis. A staggering 1 in 2 U.S. families experience diaper need, which means parents don’t have enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry and healthy.

The goal is to collect 15,000 diapers for the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. MDM is especially in need of diaper sizes 4, 5, 6, and baby wipes. All monetary donations made during the drive will be matched by Nuna Baby.

To date, MDM has distributed more than 3.2 million diapers to the local community.

