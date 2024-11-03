Watch Now
ME says one died in motor vehicle accident in Franklin Saturday evening

Police Lights
FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office said a man died in a motor vehicle accident near S. Lovers Lane Rd. and W. Rawson Ave. in Franklin Saturday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at about 6:40 p.m. There is a full closure on Rawson that may last about two hours as of about 9 p.m.

The Franklin Fire Department said the crash is under investigation by the Franklin Police Department.

TMJ4 reached out to FPD but did not receive an immediate response.

