1 person dead, 2 injured following car fire on W. Hampton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and two others are injured following a car fire in Milwaukee Wednesday night.
The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of West Hampton Avenue around 7:21 p.m. for a reported fire.
The Milwaukee County Medical Office confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the fire department, two others, including one police officer, were transported to the hospital.
A TMJ4 crew arrived at the scene to find a partially burned car and a large police presence.
TMJ4 has reached out to the MPD for more information. This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.
