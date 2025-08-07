Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

1 person dead, 2 injured following car fire on W. Hampton in Milwaukee

Hampton car fire
TMJ4
Hampton car fire
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and two others are injured following a car fire in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of West Hampton Avenue around 7:21 p.m. for a reported fire.

The Milwaukee County Medical Office confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the fire department, two others, including one police officer, were transported to the hospital.

A TMJ4 crew arrived at the scene to find a partially burned car and a large police presence.

TMJ4 has reached out to the MPD for more information. This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

Hampton car fire 2

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones