ME called to 22nd and Greenfield for a fatal shooting Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner (ME) responded to a call for a fatal shooting of a woman on S. 22nd St. and W. Greenfield Ave. Sunday night.

The call happened at about 8 p.m.

One fire truck was dispatched to the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The ME provides forensic pathology, meaning it investigates deaths including homicides. This includes performing autopsies. According to the ME website, the office has investigated about 10,000 deaths and performed autopsies for Milwaukee, Jefferson, Kenosha, Racine and Ozaukee counties.

