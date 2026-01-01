MCTS to raise fares, adjust service in 2026: Here's what to expect

MILWAUKEE — Starting Thursday, Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) riders will pay $2.75 for a single ride, up from $2, the first fare increase in nearly two decades.

The increase comes as MCTS faces a projected budget deficit of about $14 million in 2026, even after spending remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Along with the fare increases, MCTS is set to roll out a service plan on Jan. 11 to maximize transit and paratransit services.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fare Capping

The fare increases extend beyond single rides. MCTS's fare capping system, which stops charging riders after they spend a certain amount on rides within set time periods, will also see increases.

Daily (3 a.m. - 2:59 a.m)

Regular Fare: $8.25

$8.25 Reduced Fare: $4.00

Weekly (calendar week, Monday to Sunday)

Regular Fare: $33.00

$33.00 Reduced Fare: $16.50

Monthly (calendar month 1st - 31st)

Regular Fare: $99.00

$99.00 Reduced Fare: $49.50

How to know if you qualify for reduced fare

Regular fare applies to riders between the ages of 12-64. Riders who qualify for reduced fare are people between the ages of 65 and older, ages 6-11 or with a qualifying disability. Children 5 and under ride free.

How to be eligible for fare capping

To be eligible for fare capping, riders must pay using their WisGO card or the Umo mobile app account. The system only works if riders use the same payment type for all rides.

Riders can still pay with cash, but will not receive the benefits of fare capping or transfers.

Two-phase service plan

In addition to the fare increases, starting Jan. 11, MCTS will roll out a two-phase service plan to maximize transit and paratransit services. The service changes outlined in the 2026 Service Plan will roll out in two phases: the Winter Service Plan and the Spring Service Plan.

Phase I starts January 11, 2026, and will maintain all existing routes. Phase II is scheduled for March 8, 2026, as MCTS said it will continue to streamline service and ensure long-term sustainability.

By postponing route segment elimination to March, MCTS said that winter passengers, who would be most impacted by changes, have more time to adjust to the reduction.

PHASE I: Winter Service Plan

The Winter Service Plan continues current service levels on five routes previously targeted for segment elimination. It also provides peak service on six routes originally scheduled for full elimination, and reduces frequency on 16 routes as previously proposed.

Continues current service levels on five routes previously scheduled for segment elimination:

Route 11: Hampton Avenue

Route 22: Center Street

Route 24: Forest Home – 16th

Route 80: 6th Street

Route 88: Brown Deer Road

Provides peak service on six routes originally scheduled for full elimination:

Route 20: S. 20th Street

Route 28: 108th Street

Route 33: Vliet – 84th

Route 34: Hopkins – Congress

Route 55: Layton Avenue

Route 58: Villard Avenue

Reduce frequency of service along 16 routes as previously proposed:

Routes with Reduced Weekday Service

Route 12: Teutonia Avenue

Route 14: Humboldt – Wisconsin

Route 31: State – Highland

Route 51: Oklahoma Avenue

Route 53: Lincoln Avenue

Route 57: Walnut – Appleton

Route 60: 60th Street

Route 63: Silver Spring Drive Routes with Reduced Saturday Service

Route 18: National – Greenfield

Route 19: M.L. King – S. 13th

Route 21: North Avenue

Route 31: State – Highland

Route 59: Drexel Avenue

Route 74: S. 43rd Street

GreenLine: Bayshore – Airport

PurpleLine: 27th Street

RedLine: Capitol Drive Routes with Reduced Sunday Service

Route 31: State – Highland

Route 59: Drexel Avenue

Route 74: S. 43rd Street

Phase II: Spring Service Plan

The second round of updates is scheduled for March 8, 2026, as MCTS continues to streamline service and ensure long-term sustainability. With the seasonal service changes in the spring, MCTS will implement both segment and frequency reductions on these five routes as previously proposed:

Route 11: Hampton Avenue

Route 22: Center Street

Route 24: Forest Home – 16th

Route 80: 6th Street

Route 88: Brown Deer Road

For more details, click here.

