MCSO deputy injured in multi-vehicle crash while conducting traffic stop

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was injured while conducting a traffic stop on I-41 at West Greenfield Avenue.
The crash happened on southbound I-41 at W Greenfield Ave on Monday, July 1.
The deputy was conducting a traffic stop, when his squad was struck from behind, sending it into the original traffic violator’s vehicle.
The deputy sustained minor injuries and a possible concussion and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and care.
His K-9 partner was apparently uninjured.
It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.
