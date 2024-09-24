Mayor Cavalier Johnson unveils his proposed 2025 budget for city of Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Mayor Cavalier Johnson has unveiled his budget for 2025.

The mayor delivered the details before the Common Council Tuesday morning. The budget calls for $2 billion dollars in spending, which is $88 million more than last year's adopted budget.

In the proposal, Johnson outlines three financial influences to next year's budget, including additional revenue from the city's 2% sales tax, shared revenue from the state and no additional money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

