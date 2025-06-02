Maxwell Anderson trial: Witness testimony to continue in Sade Robinson murder case

MILWAUKEE — Jurors are returning to court Monday for the second week of the Maxwell Anderson murder trial. Anderson is accused of killing 19-year-old Sade Robinson after a first date.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 8:45 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 4:45 p.m. You can watch it in the video player below once it begins.

Court updates from Monday, June 2

Maxwell Anderson trial: Court evidence

Court resumed on Monday with the first witness, Anderson’s downstairs neighbor, Pete Worbington.

Worbington testified that he has known Anderson since he was a little kid and that he lived there for two years.

In court, he described Anderson as a difficult landlord, testifying that Anderson would work on several home improvement projects and would frequently have people over into the early morning hours.

Court updates for Friday, May 30

The trial continues after Friday’s testimony focused on the discovery of Robinson’s dismembered body parts throughout the Milwaukee area. Surveillance video shown in court captured Robinson’s car driving around in the early morning hours of April 2, near locations where her remains were later found.

Maxwell Anderson Trial - Court evidence

Multiple witnesses testified that it was impossible to identify who was driving the vehicle in the footage.

Additional video evidence included footage from a Milwaukee County Transit System bus passing the location where Robinson’s car was on fire. The video shows a subject walking away from the burning vehicle.

Maxwell Anderson Trial - Court evidence

Detectives testified that this same person was later seen waiting at a bus stop at 35th and Lisbon. MCTS bus surveillance video then shows the subject, described as a white male in dark clothing with a tan backpack, boarding and riding the bus for an extended period.

Maxwell Anderson trial - court evidence

